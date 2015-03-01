Obituary for Andy Combs

By

Andy Combs, 82, of Manchester, passed away Friday May 26th, 2017 at his home. He is survived by his wife Pauline Combs, and the following children: Terry Lee Combs and wife Janet, Timmy Combs, and Andy Jr., Combs and wife Teresa, all of Edmonton, KY, David Combs and wife Janet, Lily, KY, and two step children: Norma Jean Williams and husband George, Leslie County, KY, and Jimmie Darrell and wife Mary, Oneida, KY.

He is also survived by one brother Lawrence Combs, 9 grandchildren 4 step grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Juanita Combs, one son James Edward Combs, one step child Paulette Holland, and one brother Walter Combs.

The funeral service will be held 11 AM Monday May 29th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Jansen Mitchell, Scott Williams, and Mike Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Mitchell Cemetery at Goose Rock. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday May 29th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home.

