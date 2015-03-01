Obituary for Anna Lee Davidson

By

Anna Lee Davidson 91 died Monday

Funeral 1 PM Saturday

Brutus Baptist Church

Visitation after 11 AM

Burial in Davidson Family Cemetery

Anna Lee Davidson, 91, of North Vernon passed away at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2017 at the Covered Bridge Health Campus in Seymour.

Born May 30, 1926 in Clay County, Kentucky, Mrs. Davidson was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Dailie Hacker Sams. She married Eugene Davidson on December 17, 1947 in London, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on November 9, 1970.

Mrs. Davidson was a 1943 graduate of Oneida Institute in Oneida Kentucky, 1947 graduate of Sue Bennett College in London, Kentucky and 1963 graduate of Butler University. As a teacher for many years she taught at Madison for 30 years and several years in Deputy, she also taught in Kentucky. Mrs. Davidson was a member of Coffee Creek Baptist Church and she enjoyed watching the Walton’s on T.V., listening to Gospel music and Bible study.

Survivors include her grandchildren, Brian Shane Owens of Paris Crossing, Thomas (Bethany) Blackburn of Colorado and Anthony (Sara) Blackburn of Kansas; great-grandchildren, Katlynn Owens of Paris Crossing and Ethan Blackburn of Colorado; brother, John Sams of Manchester, Kentucky; and sister, Audrey Howard of London, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Patricia Blackburn; brothers, Astor and Oscar Sams; sisters, Glenna Davis, Opal Bowling, Lucy Sams and Nannie Sams.

Friends and Family may call at the Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Vernon on Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Brutus Baptist Church in Bull Skin, Kentucky. Family and Friends may call at the church from 11:00 until time of service. Burial will be in the Davidson Family Cemetery in Clay County, Kentucky.

