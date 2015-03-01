Obituary for Archie Napier

By

Archie Napier, 73, of London, KY, passed away Saturday, June 3rd, at his home.

Archie was born in Manchester, KY on March 11, 1944, a son of the late Georgia (Hicks) and Taulbee Napier.

Archie is survived by his wife Barbara (Dezarn) Napier, by four daughters Lennie Lou Smith and husband Bryan of Manchester, Ruth Jean Marcum of London, Tina Faye Napier and husband Rick of Manchester, Darlene Buttery of Williamsburg, his son Archie Wayne Napier of New Castle, IN, his step daughter Whitney Hillard and two step sons Harvey Lewis and Michael Dison.

He is also survived by 22 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Archie is also survived by four sisters, Alice Lewis of London, Faye Napier of London, Sharon Napier of London and Sheila Osborne of Manchester, by three brothers, Robert Napier of Manchester, Darryl Napier of London and Willie Napier of London.

In addition to his parents, Taulbee and Georgia Napier, he is preceded in death by his first wife Dorothy Emily Napier and his step daughter Patty Goforth.

He was a member of the Horse Creek Holiness Church.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 8th at Britton Funeral Home, with Terry Reed, Ted Eversole and James Wagers officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 7th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

