Obituary for Arley Jackson

By

Arley Jackson 82 died Wednesday

Funeral 2 PM Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Smith and Jackson Cemetery (Asher’s Fork)

Visitation Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Arley Jackson, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 24th, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.

Arley was born on October 8, 1935, a son of the late Carrie and Perry Jackson.

Arley is survived by four daughters: Sharon Jean (Bobby) Henson of London, Josephine Poling of Mill Creek, Linda (Wilburn) Wright of Cincinnati, OH and Patricia Barrett of Greensburg, KY; and three sons: Clyde (Patty) Jackson of London, Arley Jackson, Jr. of Goose Creek, and Paul (Jennifer) Jackson of Manchester.

He is also survived his brother, Arnold Jackson; by 21 grandchildren: Sara Hundley, Stacy Collins, Peter Nolan, Michael Paul Jackson, Chris Jackson, Brian Henson, Michael Henson, Johnathan Henson, Tammy Henson, Duck Henson, Matt Smith, Victoria Jackson, Whitney Lunsford, Candice Jones, Tina Mann, Wayne Meese, Rebecca Meese, John Meese, Joshua Meese, Clayton Jackson and Michael Jackson; 35 great grandchildren; and several half brothers and sisters.

In addition to his parents, Arley was preceded in death by his son, J.P. Jackson.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow at the Smith and Jackson Cemetery on Asher’s Fork.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 28th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.