Obituary for Ben Middleton

Ben Middleton died peacefully on January 12, 2018 in Somerset, KY at the age of 85.

Ben is survived by his wife of fifty years, Vivian (Murrell) Middleton of Teges Creek, KY, his son & daughter in law, Jason & Tress Middleton, his daughter, Rebecca Middleton & grandson, Dragon Wilmot, his brother, Arnold Middleton of Cynthiana, KY, Corbit & Barbara Murrell of Puyallup, WA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ben was born on April 8, 1932 in Sextons Creek, KY to Sam and Lettie Middleton. He married Vivian Murrell, the love of his life, in 1967. After moving to Teges Creek, Ben began working for The Kentucky Department of Transportation as a diesel mechanic. The couple welcomed 2 children into their home. His children remember him as a kind, loving and hardworking father who encouraged them to pursue their goals.

Ben was accomplished at welding and mechanics and often was the one people called on to fix special items. He was a witty individual who loved watching wrestling and who was passionate about working on vehicles.

A funeral is scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday January 16, 2018 at Britton Funeral Home. J.C. Stevens will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ben’s life. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday January 15th, 2018. The family would like to thank the staff at Cumberland Nursing and Rehab for their kindness and support.