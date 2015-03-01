Obituary for Bige C. Smith

By

Bige C. Smith 50 died Thursday

Funeral 2 PM Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Smith Cemetery #2 (Chop Bottom)

Visitation Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Bige C. Smith, 50, of Corbin, KY, passed away Thursday, July 27th, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, KY.

Bige was born in Manchester, KY on September 2, 1966, a son of Bonnie (Eversole) Smith and the late Burchell Smith.

Bige is survived by his wife Dinah Smith and his daughter Katelyn Smith.

Bige is also survived by his mother Bonnie (Eversole) Smith, his sister Sheila Collins and two brothers, Arnold Smith and wife Jequita, and David Smith.

Bige was preceded in death by his father Burchell Smith.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Curtis Wagers and George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery #2 in Chop Bottom.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 29th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com