Obituary for Bob Knight

Robert Ray “Bob” Knight, age 78 of London, KY, passed away on Thursday, February 16 at St. John’s Medical Center in Westlake, OH.

He leaves behind four children, Carol Marguerite Miller and husband Rodney of Manchester, KY, Robert A. Knight and wife Renee of London, KY, Travis R. Knight and wife Shannon of London, KY, Shauna Knight Rogers and husband Darrell of Berea, KY; eight grandchildren, Kelly Miller and wife Lainie, Leslie Collett and husband Jason, Tara Downs and husband Glenn, Tate, Gage, and Laura Beth Knight, Cole and Ty Rogers; six great-grandchilren, Carson, Kylie, Caylen, Kanon, Robert Michael and Kennedy Nicole, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlow Richardson Knight & Emma Elizabeth Dyche Knight.

He was a retired real estate appraiser and graduate of Eastern Kentucky University.

A memorial service for Robert Ray “Bob” Knight will be conducted on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Tim Dyche and R.W. Dyche III. A private interment will follow at a later date. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the service hour of 3:00 p.m., also on Sunday at the funeral home.

