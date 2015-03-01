Obituary for Bobbie Jean Phillips

By

Bobbie Jean Phillips 78 died Saturday

Funeral 11 AM Tuesday

Manchester Baptist Church

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Bobbie Jean Phillips, 78, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, April 15th, at her home. She was born in Oneida, KY on February 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Violet (House) and Mark McDaniel.

Bobbie was married to Clyde Phillips for 58 years, She taught Home Economics at Clay County High School for 33 years and was recognized as Kentucky’s Home Economics Teacher of the Year as well as receiving national recognition for her role in education. In addition, Bobbie played a vital role in many civic organizations in her community..

Bobbie is survived by two daughters, Tracy Lynn Stivers, wife of Charles Stivers of Manchester, KY, Bethany Kay O’Brien, wife of Chris O’Brien of Goodlettsville, TN, and one son, Mark Glendon Phillips, husband of Marcella Phillips, London, KY

She is also survived by the following grandchildren Charles Glendon Stivers (Fiance’ Brittany Lewis) of London, KY, Chelsea Lynn Pennington (Tyler) of Manchester, KY, Shelby Paige Herrmann (Matthew) of London, KY, Phillip Russell Corum, Manchester, KY, Walker Thomas Phillips, of London, KY, Christopher Marshall Stivers, Manchester, KY, Ryan Henry Phillips, of London, KY, Benjamin Graham Phillips of London, KY, Kaylynn Jean Corum, of Goodlettsville, TN, one great grandchild Peyton Thomas Pennington, and step grand daughter Morgan O’Brien of Goodlettsville, TN.

Bobbie is also survived by one sister in law Judy McDaniel of Alexandria, KY and two nephews Allen McDaniel (Alexandria, KY) and Randy McDaniel (Phoenix, AZ). She is preceded in death by her parents Mark and Violet House McDaniel, and her brother Eddie R. McDaniel.

The Funeral Service will be held 11 AM on Tuesday, April 18th at Manchester Baptist Church in Manchester, KY where she was a lifetime member, with Ken Bolin officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday April 17th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Bobbie-Jean-Phillips