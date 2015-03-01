Obituary for Bobby Adams

By

Bobby Adams 68 died Thursday

Funeral 2 PM Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Adams Cemetery (Charlie Sizemore Road)

Visitation 12 PM Monday

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Bobby Adams, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, February 1st, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Bobby was born in Manchester, KY on June 1, 1949, a son of the late Georgia Edna (Delph) and Raymond Adams.

Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Brown) Adams.

Bobby is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Hibbard of Manchester; his brother, Ray Adams of Manchester; and his 2 grandchildren, Meghan and Chandler Hibbard.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Elvie Rowland.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Carl Allen officiating. Burial will follow at the Adams Cemetery on Charlie Sizemore Road.

Visitation will be held 12:00 PM on Monday, February 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.