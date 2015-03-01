Obituary for Bobby Deaton

By

Bobby Deaton, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 7th, at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard.

Bobby was born in Covington, KY on September 12, 1931, a son of the late Emma and Bev Deaton. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Machie Deaton; his daughter, Ann (Ruben) Cassillas of Cocoa, FL; his sons: Scott (Heidi) Burnett of Orlando, FL, James (Josephine) Deaton of Manchester and Joseph Thomas (Stephanie) Deaton of New York; and by 2 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother and two sisters: Ullyss Deaton, Gertrude Aud and Harriet Deaton.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 10th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Daniel Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Patrick Deaton Cemetery on Beech Creek.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, March 9th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.