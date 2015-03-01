Obituary for Bobby Deaton
Bobby Deaton 86 died Wednesday
Funeral 1 PM Saturday
Britton Funeral Home
Burial in Patrick Deaton Cemetery (Beech Creek)
Visitation Friday
Britton Funeral Home
Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Click Here To Subscribe On-line
Bobby Deaton, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 7th, at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard.
Bobby was born in Covington, KY on September 12, 1931, a son of the late Emma and Bev Deaton. He served in the U.S. Air Force in the Korean War.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Machie Deaton; his daughter, Ann (Ruben) Cassillas of Cocoa, FL; his sons: Scott (Heidi) Burnett of Orlando, FL, James (Josephine) Deaton of Manchester and Joseph Thomas (Stephanie) Deaton of New York; and by 2 grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother and two sisters: Ullyss Deaton, Gertrude Aud and Harriet Deaton.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 10th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Daniel Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Patrick Deaton Cemetery on Beech Creek.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, March 9th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.