Obituary for Bobby McKinney

Bobby McKinney, 66, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, February 11th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Bobby was born in Jellico, TN on May 21, 1951, a son of the late Leona (Faulkner) and John McKinney.

Bobby is preceded in death by his wife, Dailey (Holland) McKinney.

He is survived by his daughter, Denise McKinney Bush, and two sons, Bobby Wayne McKinney and wife Christy, and Jeff Young and wife Connie.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Ashley Bush, Alexis McKinney, Kylee McKinney, Khloe McKinney, Zachary McKinney, Jackson McKinney, Lee Young, Macey Young, Haley Lovett, Morgan Lovett and Seth Lovett; 1 great grandson, Tucker McKinney; his sister, Carrie Huddleston and husband Lowell; his three brothers: Dan McKinney and wife Regina, Tommy McKinney and wife Karen, and Johnny McKinney and wife Theresa; and his sister-in-law, Betty McKinney.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bobby was preceded in death his brothers and sister: Wilburn, Wilbert and Phyllis McKinney.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Lowell Huddleston officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.