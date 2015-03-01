Obituary for Burchell Smith
Burchell Smith 72 died Monday
Funeral 1 PM Thursday
Britton Funeral Home
Burial at Goose Rock Cemetery
Visitation 12 PM Thursday
Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Click Here To Subscribe On-line
Burchell Smith, 72, of London, KY, passed away Monday, February 26th, at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Corbin, KY.
He is survived by the following brothers and sisters, Dennis Smith of Ball Fork, Lawrence Smith of Corbin, Ruby Mayne of Lily and Elsie Brock of Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Bessie Smith and the following brother and sisters, Ted Smith, Pairlee Hensley and Betty Smith.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Paul Rhodes and Bob Bunch officiating. Burial will follow at the Goose Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:00 PM on Thursday, March 1st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.