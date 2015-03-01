Obituary for Calvin “Boots” Smith

By

Calvin Ray (Boots) Smith, 75, of London, KY, passed away Friday, January 12th, at his home.

Calvin was born in Harlan, KY on April 16, 1942, a son of the late Allie and Shirley Smith.

Calvin was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie (Wagers) Smith.

Calvin is survived by two daughters: Virginia Reid and husband Todd of Burning Springs, and Yvonne Bailey and fiancé Anthony Burns of London.

He is also survived by two grandchildren, Amber Bailey and Tyler Byrd; and one great grandchild, Bailey Helton; and by the following sisters and brothers: Ruby Nance of Corbin, Ruth Williams of Dayton, OH, Verdie Morgan of Harrison, IN, Jackie Smith of Manchester, Bob Smith of Springfield, OH and Carl Smith of Largo, FL.

In addition to his wife and parents, Calvin was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Harold Smith, Mearl Smith, Angelo Smith, Shirley Smith, Jr. and Kathleen Smith.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, January 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Jim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Lewis Cemetery on Goose Rock.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Monday, January 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.