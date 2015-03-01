Obituary for Calvin Hatfield

By

Calvin Hatfield, 57, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, December 7th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Calvin was born in Manchester, KY on March 12, 1960, a son of the late Hester (Marcum) Lawson and Grant Hatfield.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Charlene (Smith) Hatfield; two sons: Scott Hatfield and Calvin Joshua Hatfield, both of Saplin Fork; his step mother, Nella Hatfield of Laurel Co.; 5 grandchildren: Isaiah Hatfield, Jessa Hatfield, Jocelyn Hatfield, Kyra Hatfield and Taelyn Hatfield; and by the following sisters and brothers: Jewell Roberts of Laurel Co., Sally Gibson of Buzzard, Marvin Hatfield of Laurel Co., David Hatfield of Saplin Fork, Rickie Hatfield of Saplin Fork, Elliot Lawson of Cleveland, OH, Alex Hatfield of Hazard and Grant Jr. Hatfield of Laurel Co.

In addition to his mother and father, Calvin was preceded in death by his brother J.C. Hatfield.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 10th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Tip Minton and George Blair officiating. Burial will follow in the Downey Cemetery on Saplin Fork Rd.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Saturday, December 9th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.