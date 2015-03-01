Obituary for Carl Hoskins

By

Carl Hoskins 79 died Friday

Funeral 2 PM Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Carl Hoskins, 79, of Manchester, KY passed away Friday, August 11th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. Carl was born in Brightshade, KY on August 16, 1937, a son of the late Margaret Jane (Smith) and Joe Hoskins.

Carl is survived by his wife, Jewel (Smallwood) Hoskins; his daughter, Connie Hoskins of Middlesboro; and by two sons, Greg Hoskins and wife Denva of Manchester, and Jonathan Hoskins and wife Erin of Manchester. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Carley, Conner, Aiden and Christopher Hoskins.

In addition to his parents, Joe and Margaret Hoskins, Carl was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Hoskins and the following brothers and sisters: Jesse Hoskins, Cecil Hoskins, Rose Marshall, Gladys Smith and Charlie Hoskins.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 13th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.