Obituary for Carl Ray Phillips

By

Carl R. Phillips died Saturday

Funeral 1 PM Tuesday

Big Creek Baptist Church

Burial in West and Phillips Cemetery (Big Creek)

Visitation Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Carl R. Phillips, born April 18th, 1944 in Rockcastle County Kentucky, Died September 30, 2017 in Clay County, KY.

He is survived by his wife Brenda West Phillips, 1 brother Charles Lee Phillips and Wife Mildred Sue of Elkhart, IN, 25 nieces and nephews, 34 great nieces and nephews and 10 great great nieces and nephews, his church family at big creek baptist, and a host of other friends and relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Hazel Phillips and three nephews.

Pallbearers will be Charles Lee Phillips, Michael West, Joshua West, Bryon West, David West, Jarrod West, and Kurtis Nix.

The funeral service will be held 1 PM Tuesday September 3rd, 2017 at the Big Creek Baptist Church with Tracy Mitchell, Joe Crockett, and Steve May officiating. Burial will follow in the West and Phillips Cemetery at Big Creek. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

http://www.brittonfh.com