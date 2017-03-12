Obituary for Christine Smith Lewis

By

Christine Smith Lewis died Friday

Funeral 2 PM Monday

London Funeral Home

Burial at Chesnut Cemetery

Visitation Sunday, March 12, 2017.

London Funeral Home

Christine Smith Lewis, age 77, wife of Sammie Lewis of Keavy, Kentucky passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at her residence. She was the mother of James E. Lewis of Keavy, Kentucky, Rodney Lewis, Mark Lewis, Randall Smith, and Nena Stamper all of London, Kentucky; the sister of Diane Grubb of Manchester, Kentucky; the half-sister of Carol Hall of Manchester, Kentucky. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and six step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three children, Keith Lewis, Wayne Lee Lewis, and Kathy Jean Lewis; by her parents, Harrison Benjamin Smith and Mary Jane (Depew) Smith; by nine siblings, Lawrence Smith, Elmer Smith, Chester Golden Smith, Harrison Benjamin Smith, Jr., Albert Lester Smith, Dewey Smith, Charles Smith, Robert Leslie Smith, and Della Jones.

Funeral Services for Christine Smith Lewis will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, March 13, 2017 in London Funeral Home Chapel with Forrester Baker Jr. and Gary Riggs officiating. Burial will follow at Chesnut Cemetery. The family of Christine Smith Lewis will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 PM Sunday, March 12, 2017.