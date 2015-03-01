Obituary for Daisy Marcum

By

Daisy Marcum, 67, of Goose Rock passed away Friday September 22nd, 2017 at her home.

She is survived by three daughters Diane Cupp and husband Carmen dean Cupp, Sherry Ann Myers, and Misty Meyers all of Goose Rock.

She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Brittany Roark, Tanner Wombles, Madison Wombles, Destiney Henson, Kirsten Smith, Zoey Cupp, Ryder Cupp, Natalie Ruth, and Jaylin Henson, as well as one great grandchild Macy Riley and these brothers and sisters: J.S. Henson, Rockford Illinois, Murl Henson, Ricky Wayne Henson, Willie Jean Riley and Mossie Henson, all of Goose Rock.

Daisy is preceded in death by her husband Harold Wayne Marcum, her parents Willie and Hazel Henson, and three brothers.

The funeral service will be held 1 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Marcum Cemetery at Billy’s Branch. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday at the Britton Funeral Home.

