Obituary for Dale Woods

Dale Woods, 48, of Manchester, KY passed away Thursday, July 27th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dale was a member of the Fairview Baptist Church in Panco, KY.

Dale was born in Scottsburg, IN on December 16, 1968, a son of the late Dorothy (Collins) and Dan Woods.

Dale is survived by his wife Pamela Romero, his children Rhiana Woods Roncone and husband Ryan, Kendall Woods and Logan Dale Woods, all of Groveland, FL, Katie Garbrough, Sarah Garbrough, Ashley Garbrough and Matthew Romero all of Manchester. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 on the way.

Dale is also survived by four sisters, Kathy Filager of Mt. Verde, FL, Cookie Rutz of Mt. Verde, FL, Jean Woods of Oneida and Tootsie Brown of Oneida, and by six brothers, Kenneth Woods of London, Jimmy Woods of Sizerock, Donnie Woods of Groveland, FL, John Woods of Bloomfield, IN, Mark Woods of Oneida and Bo Woods of Oneida.

In addition to his parents, Dorothy and Dan Woods, Dale was preceded in death by his brother Chester Woods.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Darrell Bargo and Carl Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Panco, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

