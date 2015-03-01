Obituary for Dallas Thomas Brock

By

Dallas Thomas Brock, 35, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, April 4th, at St. Joseph London Hospital.

Dallas was born in Manchester, KY on January 16, 1982, a son of Donald Brock and the late Wilma (Sizemore) Brock.

Dallas is survived by his father, Donald Brock, a daughter, Ciara Desairee Brock and a son, Dallas Jr. Brock.

Dallas is also survived by two sisters, Brenda Lee Curry and husband Michael of Manchester, Rose Mary Senters, of London and four brothers, John Wayne Brock and wife Meredith of Knoxville, TN, Lonnie Ray Brock, of London; Darrell Ray Brock and wife Angie of Oneida and J R Brock and wife Polly of London.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews

Dallas is preceded in death by his mother Wilma Lee Brock.

Service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, April 7th at the Hector Holiness Church, with Dudley Lynch, Don Henson and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Brock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 4:00 PM on Thursday, April 6th at the Hector Holiness Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

