Obituary for Dan “Blue John” Dezarn

Dan "Blue John" Dezarn 86 died Saturday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

Potters House Holiness Church

Burial in Roberts Cemetery (Curry Branch)

Visitation Monday and Tuesday

Potters House Holiness Church

Dan “Blue John” Dezarn, age 86, of Crawfish, KY passed away Saturday March 10th, 2018 at his home.

Blue John is survived by the following children: Ralph Dezarn, Michael Dezarn and wife Jen, Tony Dezarn and wife Jennifer, Penny Dezarn and husband Virgil, Veda Vallance and husband Les, and Lisa Curry and husband David, all of Manchester.

He is also survived by one brother Clarence Dezarn and two sisters Doris Gross and Charlotte Stewart, all of Manchester, and these grandchildren: Cody Dezarn, Shannon Dezarn, Tosha Dezarn, Shahawna Dezarn, Jeremy Dezarn, Bobby Sizemore, Jamie Sizemore, Greta Dezarn, and Shawn Curry, as well as 4 great grandchildren, Rylan Curry, Wyatt Curry, Shaylon Carpenter, and Austin York.

Blue John is preceded in death by his wife Faye Marie Roberts Dezarn, his son Jimmy Dewayne Dezarn, his parents Matt and Martha Dezarn, and the following brothers and sisters: Stacey Reid, Nannie Crawford, Ester Roberts, Jean Lowe, Johnny Chicken Dezarn, Paul Spoolie Dezarn, Charles Babe Dezarn, and Jack Dezarn.

The funeral service for Blue John will be held 2 PM Wednesday March 14th, 2018 at the Potters House Holiness Church with George Roberts, Ray Napier, James Wagers, and Lyle Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in the Roberts Cemetery at Curry Branch.Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday and Tuesday at the Potters House Holiness Church.