Obituary for Darby Jackson

Darby Jackson 77 died Tuesday

Funeral 1 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Jackson Cemetery (Laurel Branch Road)

Visitation Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Darby Jackson, 77, of Oneida, KY, passed away Tuesday, February 6th, 2018.

Darby was a life long resident of Clay County, who loved his family and the backroads and mountains where he spent many days hunting, camping, horseback riding, 4-wheeling and telling stories with his buddies and his favorite dog Honeybun (Brownie).

Darby is survived by his wife Josephine Mills-Jackson and eight children: Debbie Sue Jackson-Wagers-Billips (Alan Billips), Linda Marie Jackson-Hua, Teresa Kay Jackson (Chris Smith), Jeffrey Jackson, Kevin Jackson (Diann Jackson), Alicia Gail Jackson (Darrell Williams), Lottie Jolene Jackson-Bowling (Devin Bowling) and Diana Anita Jackson.

Darby is also survived by the following grandchildren: Stephanie Jackson-Collins, Cecile Jackson, Christopher Hua, Cyle Hua, Cody Hua, Matthew Wagers, Kathryn Wagers, Joseph Wagers, Savannah Williams, Abigayle Roark, Skylar Bowling, Allison Robinson and Andrew Jackson.

Darby is survived by three great grandchildren: Cayden Dezarn, Brooklyn Collins and Axel Collins and these two sisters: Addie Mae Jackson and Verna Rutledge.

Darby is preceded in death by his parents, Matt Jackson and Lottie Collett Jackson, one brother, O.B. Jackson, one son, Darby Jr. Jackson, and one daughter, Darlene Jackson. He is also preceded in death by a very special son-in-law, Ronald Wagers.

Funeral services for Darby Jackson will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 10th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Colson Asher and Robert Hacker officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery on Laurel Branch Rd. at Oneida, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, February 9th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.