Obituary for Darlene Sizemore

Darlene Sizemore 60 died June 8

Graveside service Saturday 2 PM

For family and friends

Manchester Memorial Garden

Darlene Sizemore 60, of Manchester Kentucky passed away June 8th, 2017, at Manchester Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

Darlene was born July, 1956 to the late Joe and Lucy Hibbard both of Manchester Kentucky. Darlene is survived by daughters Michelle Davidson and Debra Hubbard of Clay County, sons Jonathan and Joshua Sizemore of Clay County, one sister Betty Jo Austin, Hardin County Kentucky and one brother Roger Hibbard of Mancelona Michigan, seven grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Davidson, Jordan, Israel and Brook Hubbard, Isabella and Sierra Sizemore, several nieces, nephew’s and friends.

Darlene is preceded in death by her son Joseph Lloyd Sizemore, mother Lucy Hibbard and father Joe Hibbard.

Darlene’s ashes will be laid to rest next to her mother. A brief graveside service will be held Saturday June 17th, at 2:00 p.m. at Manchester Memorial Garden for family and friends.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments.