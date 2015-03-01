Obituary for Debbie Bundy

By

Debbie Bundy, 55, of Manchester passed away Friday June 2nd, 2017 at her home.

She is survived by one step son Kellen Bundy, one Step Daughter Erin Bundy, her brother Bill Henson and the following sisters: Louise Bryant and husband Rocky, Shirley Gray and husband Jeff, and Bonnie Henson.

She is also survived by her good friend Robin Henson and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Gladys Ross.

The funeral service will be held 2 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Williams and Jessie Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Henson and Gibson Cemetery at Garrard. Visitation will be after 12 Noon Monday at the Britton Funeral Home.

