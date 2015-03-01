Obituary for Delois Gray

By

Delois Gray 72 died Tuesday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

at her residence on Lockards Creek

Burial at Gray Family Cemetery (Lockards Creek)

Visitation 6 PM at her residence

Delois Gray, 72, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 30th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Delois was born in Garrard, KY on May 28, 1945, a daughter of the late Mollie (Woods) and Robert Gray.

Delois is survived by two sisters: Kathleen Gray and Lorene Gray, both of Lockards Creek; and by two brothers: Oscar Gray of Lockards Creek and Bob C. Gray, of London.

In addition to her parents, Delois was preceded in by the following brothers and sisters: Pauline Gray, Clyda Gray, Cecil Gray, Junior Gray, Timothy Gray, Dennis Gray and Ernest Gray.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 2nd at her residence on Lockards Creek with Andrew Fultz and Jimmy Fultz officiating. Burial will follow at the Gray Family Cemetery on Lockards Creek.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 1st at her residence on Lockards Creek.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.