Obituary for Delois Gray
Delois Gray 72 died Tuesday
Funeral 2 PM Friday
at her residence on Lockards Creek
Burial at Gray Family Cemetery (Lockards Creek)
Visitation 6 PM at her residence
Delois Gray, 72, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, January 30th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Delois was born in Garrard, KY on May 28, 1945, a daughter of the late Mollie (Woods) and Robert Gray.
Delois is survived by two sisters: Kathleen Gray and Lorene Gray, both of Lockards Creek; and by two brothers: Oscar Gray of Lockards Creek and Bob C. Gray, of London.
In addition to her parents, Delois was preceded in by the following brothers and sisters: Pauline Gray, Clyda Gray, Cecil Gray, Junior Gray, Timothy Gray, Dennis Gray and Ernest Gray.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 2nd at her residence on Lockards Creek with Andrew Fultz and Jimmy Fultz officiating. Burial will follow at the Gray Family Cemetery on Lockards Creek.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 1st at her residence on Lockards Creek.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.