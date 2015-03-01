Obituary for Dianna Webb

By

Dianna Webb, 59, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 7th, at her residence. Dianna was born in Manchester, KY on October 16, 1957, a daughter of Ed Webb and the late Mallie (Stewart) Webb. Dianna is survived by her father and stepmother, Ed and Ollie Webb, and by her daughter Melinda Sizemore, and two sons Lonnie Tyree and Tim Sizemore and wife Mae all of Laurel Creek.

She is also survived by 10 grandchildren Toby Rhodes, Braxton Sizemore, Tilonza Sizemore, Steven Barrett, Mitchell Collett, Lester Collett, Beachell Collett, Camron Smith, Chase Webb, and Jaydon Webb, and several great grandchildren and by two sisters Bitha Frazier and Wanda Hensley both of Manchester.

Service will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 10th at Britton Funeral Home with Jesse Kemp and Doug Webb officiating. Burial will follow Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 9th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

