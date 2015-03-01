Obituary for Donna Sue Adams

By

Donna Sue Adams 73 died Thursday

Funeral 1 PM Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial at Sevier Family Cemetery (Goose Rock)

Public Viewing Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Donna Sue Adams, 73, of Manchester, KY passed away Thursday, June 8th, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

She was born in Oneida, KY on December 25, 1943, a daughter of the late Nancy Marie (Sevier) and James R Bowling.

She was the widow of Elmer Adams.

Donna is survived by a daughter, Tamara Jordan, and Husband Tommy, a son, James Adams, and her aunt Mattie Collett, all of Manchester, KY.

She is also survived by her brother James Gerald Bowling and wife Magdeline of Westchester, OH, These nieces and nephews: Donna Bell, Ricky Wilson, Rodney Wilson, and Melissa Bowling, and a host of other nieces nephews, cousins, and friends.

Services will be held at 1 PM on Monday, June 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Charles Burns officiating.

Public Viewing will be held 6 PM to 9 PM on Sunday, June 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY . Burial will follow 1 PM on Monday, June 12th at Sevier Family Cemetery in Goose Rock , KY