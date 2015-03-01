Obituary for Dora Jones

By

Dora Jones 82 died Friday

Funeral 2 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Paces Creek Cemetery

Dora Jones, 82, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, January 27th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Dora was born in Red Bird, KY on May 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Janie (Mullins) and Skidmore Farmer.

Dora is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Jones.

Dora is survived by her two daughters: Carolyn Jones of Garrard and Linda Ison of Manchester; and by her two sons: Randy Jones of Manchester and Ted Jr. Jones and wife Patsy of Manchester.

She is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Shawn Smith and Robert Nicholas Ison; 3 great grandchildren: Amber Collier, Ariel Estep and Jerrod Roark; one great great grandson, Luka Collier; and by her two sisters: Francis Travis and Thelma Sue Trevino.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dora was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Doug Wallace, Paul Farmer, Cordie Hoskins, Wilma Hacker and Georgia Moore.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 31st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Richard Travis officiating. Burial will follow in the Paces Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY