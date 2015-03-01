Obituary for Dora Smith

By

Dora Smith, 76, of Laurel Creek passed away Tuesday, June 6th at her home. She was the first of ten children born to the union of Chester and Florence Jackson Smith and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Dora is survived by her son Darryl Mills and wife Kay of Burning Springs and three daughters, Pat Taylor and husband Maurice of London, Linda Hurd and Sharon Bowling both of Manchester and these brothers and sisters, Frank Smith and Pearl Smith both of Erlanger, KY, Marvin Smith of Cold Springs, KY, Art Smith of Belleview, KY, Rick Smith and wife Angie of Bright Shade, Dewey Smith of Goose Rock, Stanley Smith and wife Roberta of Manchester, Betty “ Blue” Smith of Fort Thomas, KY and Cora Vanover and husband Bob of Alexandra, KY.

She is also survived by four grandchildren, James Darryl Mills and wife Brittany, Morgan Mills, Blake Mills and Shawn Mills, three great grandchildren, Brynleigh Mills, Lukas Jackson, Amaya Mills and four special children that were her friends, Evan, Ayden, J. J. and Donnie.

In addition to her parents Chester and Florence Smith, Dora is preceded in death by her brother Cliff Smith and her grandson Brad Maggard.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Herman Mills officiating. Burial will follow in Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held at 6 PM Friday at the Britton Funeral Home.

