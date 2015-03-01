Obituary for Dorothy Rose Hale

By

Dorothy Rose Hollingsworth Hale died Tuesday

Dorothy Rose Hollingsworth Hale passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was 86 years old.

She was preceded in her death by her husband and the father of her children, Gilbert Hale, and by her parents, Elbert Winston and Gertrude Rawlings Hollingsworth. She was also preceded in death by her brother Raleigh Pearl Hollingsworth, her sister Ocie McGeorge and her dear friend June Finley.

She was an active member of the Macedonia Baptist Church for over 67 years where she served in various capacities: Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, Children’s Church and in the nursery. She especially enjoyed Ladies Fellowship and being able to fellowship any time with her church family. She was also a beloved educator in the Clay County School system for over 40 years.

She is survived by the following children: Donna Marcum and husband Eddie of Manchester, Darrell and wife Mary Susan of Middlesboro, Paul and wife Debbie, Judy Everett and husband Mike all of Richmond.

Dorothy is also survived by the following grandchildren: Lauren, Alex, Drew and wife Lindsay, and Chandler Hale, Michael Everett, Liz Shields and husband Mic and two children Morgan and Lydia. She is survived by nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services and a celebration of her life will be held Thursday, March 23 at 2:00 pm at the Macedonia Baptist Church and burial following in the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel, Wednesday at 6:00 pm and beginning at Macedonia Baptist Church at 12 noon until the funeral hour at 2:00.

Gifts in her memory should be given to the Macedonia Baptist Church Youth and Children Ministries or to the Gideons Society.

