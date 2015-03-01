Obituary for Dorothy Smallwood

By

Dorothy Smallwood 98 died Monday

Funeral 2 PM Thursday

Full Faith Church of God (London)

Burial in Smallwood Cemetery (Manchester)

Visitation Wednesday

Full Faith Church of God

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Dorothy Smallwood, 98, of London, KY, passed away Monday, June 26th, at Laurel Heights Nursing Home. Dorothy was born in Manchester, KY on February 27, 1919, a daughter of the late Alice and Frank Smith.

Dorothy is survived by the following children: Louise Thompson and husband Rick of Manchester, Marlene Sizemore and husband Lester of Tyner, June Abner and husband Ronald of Tyner, Wayne Smallwood and wife Lynn of Tyner, Bobby Smallwood and wife Kathy of London, Dave Smallwood and wife Carolyn of London, Mae Drifmeyer and husband Chester of London, Betty Wagers of London, James Smallwood and wife Linda of Burning Springs and Charlie Smallwood of Burning Springs.

She is also survived by two sisters, Edna Hoskins and Mable Roy, 33 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Frank and Alice Smith, Dorothy is preceded in the death by her husband, Clarence Smallwood; her sons, Robert Smallwood, R. C. Smallwood and Johnny Smallwood; her brothers, Delbert Smith, A. T. Smith and Luther Smith; and by her sisters, Lola Smith and Bertha Wagers.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 29th at the Full Faith Church of God in London, KY, with David Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Smallwood Cemetery in Manchester, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 28th at the Full Faith Church of God in London, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com