Obituary for Earl Gray

By

Earl Gray 76 died Friday

Funeral 12 Noon Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Visitation Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Earl Gray age 76, of Goose Rock, passed away Friday January 26th, 2018 at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland in Somerset.

He was a member of the Swafford Branch Baptist Church.

He is survived by the following children: Jennifer Stewart and husband George of Goose Rock; his three sons Verilon Gray and wife Jeanette of Goose Rock, Roy Gray and wife Nicole of Goose Rock, and Terry Gray and wife Sonya of Manchester.

He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Rachel Baker, Emma Mary Jewell Gray, Ireland Stewart, Janice Fugate and husband Kyle, Joshua Gray and wife Tara, Megan Barnes and husband Justin, Allison Sheets and Ryan Sheets; 2 great grandchildren: Jayla Victoria Gray and Easton Fugate.

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Dorsie Mitchell and husband Carl of Goose Rock, Arnold Gray and wife Geraldine of Buzzard, David Gray and wife Thelma, Buzzard, Veda Smallwood of Columbus, IN, and Anna Lee DeZarn and husband Sheryl Harvey DeZarn, and 14 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jewel Gray, his parents Roy and Effie Gray, two sisters Vada Gray and Lois Ann Gray, and one brother in law A.D. Smallwood.

The funeral service for Earl will be held 12 Noon Monday January 29th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Donald Cush Jones, Verilon Gray, and Tip Minton officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery at Goose Rock. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday January 28th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.