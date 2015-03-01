Obituary for Earl White

By

Earl White was born April 3rd, 1953 and passed away August 16th, 2017 at the age of 64.

He is survived by his daughter, Renita Kaye White and four granddaughters: Whitney Elizabeth, Kaylee, Sierra and Jaden White.

Earl is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Elizabeth Hatto of Columbia, SC, Hazel White of Columbia, SC, Vesta Owens of Cassett, SC, Vada Morris of Camden, SC, Geneva Holland of Hartselle, AL, Letch White of Cullman, AL, Larry White of Benton, KY, Darrell White of Benton, KY, Ricky White of Bowling Green, KY, Lowell Carlisle White, Russell White, Paul White and Ralph White all of Manchester. Also by 17 nieces and nephews and 17 great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death are his father and mother, Joe and Bernice White; grandparents, Thomas and Bessie Gross and Theo and Ellen White; his brothers, Joe and Elmer White; and his niece, Crystal Rae White Smith.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 19th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Charlie Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Bundy Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, August 18th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.