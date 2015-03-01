Obituary for Ed Webb

By

Ed Webb, 85, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 18th, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.

Ed was born in Hensley, KY on January 1, 1932, a son of the late Mae (Marcum) and John Henry Webb.

Ed is survived by his wife Ollie (Sizemore) Webb, and by two daughters, Wanda Hensley (Ronald) of Manchester and Bitha Frazier (Johnny) of Sacker.

He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Tim Sizemore (Mae), Melinda Sizemore (George) and Johnathan Frazier (Donna) and 5 great grandchildren, Toby Rhodes, Braxton Sizemore, Kirsten Frazier, Tilonza Sizemore and Mitchel Collett, and by his brother, Ray Webb of Cincinnati, OH.

In addition to his parents, John Henry and Mae Webb, Ed is preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Mallie Stewart Webb, and his daughter Eva Dianna Webb.

Services will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, July 21st at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with George Roberts and Doug Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens/

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 20th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

