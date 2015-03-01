Obituary for Eddie Dean Hensley

By

Eddie D. Hensley died Friday

Funeral 3 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Bundy Cemetery

Visitation 1 PM Wednesday

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Eddie D. Hensley, 38, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, March 24th, at his home.

Eddie was born in Manchester, KY on April 20, 1978, a son of Grace (Sizemore) and Eddie Dean Hensley, of Manchester, KY.

Eddie is survived by his parents Grace and Eddie Dean Hensley, a daughter, Graceland Hensley, of Manchester and a son, Randall Dean Hensley, of Manchester.

Eddie is also survived by a sister, Tammy Bray Williams, of Manchester, two brothers, James Bundy, of Manchester and Johnny Hensley, of Manchester.

He is also survived by the following nieces and nephews Makayla Bray, Derek Bray, Brandon Bray, Kendall Hensley, Johnny Hensley, Jr., Ethan Bray, and Trenton Bray.

Service will be held 3:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29th at Britton Funeral Home with Gary Dugger officiating. Burial will follow in the Bundy Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.