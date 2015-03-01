Obituary for Eddie Ray Burnette

By

Eddie Ray Burnette, age 60, of Woolum, passed away Friday January 5th, 2018 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Dianne Burnette, and the following children: William Samuel Burnett and wife Julia of Girdler, Renee Rogers and husband Kaid, Manchester, Jamie Gilbert, Woolum, Christina Burnette, Murphsboro, TN, and Cathy Joe Evans, of London.

He is also survived by one sister Betty Ruth McKeehan and husband Larry, Bryants Store, KY, 8 grandchildren: Jayce Gilbert, Ryan Rogers, Dylan Burnett, Jackson Burnette, Kaidlyn Rogers, McKenzie Evans, Marlee Evans, and Madeline Evans, and three nieces and nephews: Melanie and Michael Howard, Marcus McKeehan, and Makhala McKeehan.

The funeral service will be held 1 PM Wednesday January 10th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Mann Cobb and George Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Betty Frost Cemetery at Woolum. Visitation will be after 6 PM Tuesday January 9th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.