Obituary for Edward Grubb

Edward Grubb, age 82 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Cumberland County Hospital. Ed was born on March 13, 1935 in Knox County, KY to the late Willie Grubb and Bessie Smith Grubb. He was a member of Seminary Church of Christ, and a retired employee of International Harvester retiring in 1983 after thirty years of service. He was united in marriage to Runell Watson on January 02, 1954 in Marion County, Indiana. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Della Lindbock, Hazel Ward, and Zelma Reynolds, four brothers, Alan Grubb, Fred Grubb, Lonzo Grubb, and one infant brother, Denver Grubb.

Survivors Include:

His Wife- Runell Grubb of Burkesville, Kentucky

Two Daughters- Mary Etta Wilson and Connie Woods and her husband Dennis all of Tucson, Arizona

Three Grandsons- Ben Johnson and his wife Rachel of Bloomington, Indiana, Elijah Woods and his wife Ashley of Phoenix, Arizona, and Seth Woods and his wife Regina of Colorado

Six Great Grandchildren- Sawyer, Caleb, Hannah, Gibson, Brody, and Alexia

and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Wednesday, June 07, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time at Britton Funeral Home, 27 Old U.S. 421, Manchester, KY with burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is Monday, June 05, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Central Time at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in Burkesville, KY and on Tuesday, June 06, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY

Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangements.

