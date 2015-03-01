Obituary for Ella Sams

By

Ella Sams 85 died Sunday

Funeral 11 AM Friday

Manchester Gospel Mission

Burial in Sams Cemetery (Hector)

Visitation Thursday

Manchester Gospel Mission

Ella Sams, 85, of Columbus, OH, passed away Sunday, September 17th, 2017.

Ella was born in Oneida, KY on August 28, 1932, a daughter of the late Mary Bell (Sizemore) and Bev McQueen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Estill Gilbert Sams.

Ella is survived by six daughters, Bonny Whitt of Hilliard, OH, Vanda Obryan and husband James of Newark, OH, Sally Huff of Heath, OH, Patricia Ellis and husband Ray of Columbus, OH, Priscilla Hinkle and husband Don of Columbus, OH, Ella Lowe and husband Timothy of Columbus, OH; two sons William Sams and wife Evelyn of Delaware, OH and Marvin Sams of Columbus, OH.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren; by three sisters, Lori, Annie Hensley and Pearl Gibson; and by four brothers, Charlie McQueen and wife Lorraine, Kelly McQueen and wife Gail, Oakley McQueen and wife Esther and Walter McQueen and wife Roslina.

In addition to her husband and parents, Ella is preceded in death by her sons, Kelly Monroe Sams, Estill Sams, Jr. and Bobby Sams; and her sisters Mae and Delphi

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 22nd at the Manchester Gospel Mission Church in Manchester, KY, with Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow in the Sams Cemetery on Hector Road in Manchester.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 21st at the Manchester Gospel Mission Church in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.