Obituary for Ernest Bundy

By

Ernest Clayton Bundy 55 died Sunday

Memorial Service 6 PM Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Visitation 5 PM

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Ernest Clayton Bundy, 55, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, September 10th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Ernest was born in Manchester, KY on December 10, 1961, a son of the late Nanette (Bundy) Keller and Clayton Roberts.

Ernest is survived by his daughter, Erin Brianne Bundy and wife Tracy of London, his son, Kellen Guy Bundy of London, and by his fiancée, Heather Hobbs of London.

Ernest is also survived by a sister, Ranette Allen and her partner Tonya Donnelly of High Ridge, MO; and by four brothers, Monte Roberts and wife Beatrice of Oneida, William Bundy and wife Lena of Fayetteville, GA, George Bundy, and wife Cheryl of Henryville, IN, and Teddy Bundy and wife Connie of Indianapolis, IN; and by sister-in-law, Helen Asher Morris.

In addition to his parents Clayton Roberts and Nanette (Bundy) Keller, Ernest is preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister: Ronald Jarvis, Charles Morris and Myrtle Hernandez.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Scotty Jewell officiating.

Visitation will be held 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com