Obituary for Esther B Marcum

Esther Marcum, 81, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Thursday, September 21st at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Esther was born in Manchester, Kentucky on March 27, 1936 to the union of William (Jake) and Sally Brumley.

Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Marcum, her son, Stanley Gary Marcum, and her grandson, Robby Saylor.

Esther is survived by these children: Elizabeth Saylor and husband Robert, Donna Marcum Cox, Charles Wayne Marcum, Deborah Lynn Reid and husband Douglas, and Rosa Lee Vallance and husband Michael.

She also leaves behind fourteen grandkids, nineteen great grandkids, and two great-great grandkids, and a host of family and friends who mourn her passing.

Esther is also preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Hattie Smith, J. B. Brumley, Chelsie Sizemore, Oran Brumley, Lloyd Brumley, Doris Asher, Albert Brumley, Virgil Brumley and William Brumley, Jr.

Esther was a long-time member of the Manchester Pentecostal Church.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 24th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Cecil Benge, Dean Lawson and Donnie Gay officiating. Burial will follow in the Engine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

