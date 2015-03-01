Obituary for Eula Mae Woods Ray

By

Eula Mae Woods Ray 95 died Wednesday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Ball Cemetery

Visitation Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Eula Mae Woods Ray, age 95, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 3rd, at Laurel Heights Nursing Home.

Eula was born March 4, 1922, to the union of Luther Woods and Betty Craft Woods. She was a member of Ells Branch Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her church and her family.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Betty Lou Byrd of London, KY, Jimmy Ray and Marilyn of London, KY and Ernie Lee Ray and Gail of Annville, KY and 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren, 2 sisters Nancy Howard of Corbin, KY and Hazel Feigel of Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her husband Earnest Ray, her parents Luther and Betty Woods, her daughters Wilma Ray, Loretta Thompson, and 1 grandson Ralph H Thompson, 3 brothers Hobart Woods, Homer Woods and Wilbert Woods and 2 son-in-laws Herman Byrd and Estill Thompson.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 6th at Britton Funeral Home with Tim Ball, Mitchell Ball and Stephen Dezarn officiating. Burial will follow in the Ball Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, May 5th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Eula-Mae-Woods-Ray