Obituary for Evonda Sams

Evonda Sams, 64, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, January 21st, at her home.

Evonda was born in London, KY on December 22, 1953, a daughter of Lola Mae (Cheek) Jones and the late Marlin B. Jones.

Evonda is preceded in death by her husband, Ferlin Sams, her son, Ferlin Sams, Jr., her father Marlin B. Jones and her sister, Carolyn Jones.

Evonda is survived by her son, Michael B. (Sandra) Sams, her mother, Lola Mae Cheek Jones and her granddaughter, Haley B. Sams.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 24th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Tim Reid officiating. Burial will follow at the Hutchinson Cemetery on Harris Hollow Road in Manchester, KY.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, January 23rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.