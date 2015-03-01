Obituary for Ferlin Sams

By

Ferlin Sams, age 62, of Manchester, KY, departed this life on July 9th at the Lake Cumberland Hospital in Somerset, KY.

Ferlin was born on June 24, 1955 to the union of Eugene Sams and Ester Saylor Sams. He was a member of the Morgan Branch Pentecostal Church.

Ferlin is survived by his wife of 43 years Evonda (Jones) Sams. He is also survived by one son Michael Brian Sams, one granddaughter Haley Briana Sams, his mother Ester Sams, one brother Darrell Sams and wife Irma of London, KY, by one sister Shirley Brewer and husband Philip of Tyner, KY.

Also surviving are three nephews, Gary Gene Hasty, Matthew Sams and Cody Wayne Fields and by one niece, Devon Sams.

Ferlin is also survived by many, many close friends and relatives.

Ferlin was preceded in death by his son Ferlin Sams, Jr., by his father Eugene Sams and by his brother Terry Sams.

Funeral services for Ferlin Sams will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Tim Reid, Todd Hicks and Bobby Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at the Houchins Cemetery on Harris Hollow Road in Manchester, KY.

Visitation will be after 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 11th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Britton Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.