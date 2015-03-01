Obituary for Finley Davis

By

Finley Davis died Sunday

Funeral 1 PM Wednesday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Goose Rock Cemetery

Visitation Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Finley Davis, 74, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, April 9th, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Finley was born on September 7, 1942, a son of the late Ruthie (Swafford) and Jonas Davis.

Finley is survived by his wife Joyce (Ghent) Davis, by three daughters, Susie Davis Ball of Tyner; Lisa Davis Ruth and husband James of Manchester; Peggy Davis Sutherland, and husband Chris of London, by three sons Charles Finley Davis and wife Mona of Manchester; James Russell Davis and wife Melissa of Manchester; John Wesley Davis and wife Leslie of Manchester.

He is also survived by 10 grandchildren Sarah and Kelsie Sutherland, Jonathon and Justin Davis, Tyler and Matthew Ball, Kaitlyn Davidson, Whitney Mackayla Ruth, Landon and Shelby Davis. And a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Aidan Wesley Davis, his son-in-law Randy Ball and by the following brothers and sisters Earl Davis, Alta Mae Eversole, Della Brock, Clyde Davis, Alex Davis, Algin Davis, Leonard Davis, Elmer Davis, Bradley Davis, Owen Davis and Gilbert Davis.

Service will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12th at Britton Funeral Home, with Roy Lane Wood, Bufford Hooker and James Ruth officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 11th at Britton Funeral Home .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Finley-Davis