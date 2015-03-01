Obituary for Flora Bowling

By

Flora Bowling 90 died Thursday

Funeral 1 PM Saturday

Bar Creek Holiness Church

Burial in Smith Sizemore Cemetery

Visitation Friday

Bar Creek Holiness Church

Flora Bowling, 90, of Oneida, KY, passed away Thursday, May 25th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Flora was born in Elk Creek, KY on March 31, 1927, a daughter of the late Martha (Jones) and Toleman Hubbard.

Flora is survived by three daughters, Mary Gilbert and husband Michael of Bar Creek, Margaret Bowling and husband Howard of Bar Creek, Vanda Henson and husband Jeffrey of Bar Creek, three sons Mark Robert Bowling of Bar Creek, Tony Bowling and wife Teresa of Fall Rock, Timmy Bowling and wife Tracy of Big Creek.

She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, JR, Mel, Bub, Michael, Ryan, Robyn, Josh, Ashley, Hoss, Tiffany, Shae, Skye, Isaac, Sarah and Nathan, 8 great grandchildren, Martha, Keisha, Taya, Madi, Brentley, Bella, Macey and Skylar, and by two brothers, Billy Ray Hubbard of Bar Creek and Charlie Hubbard of Beech Creek.

Flora is also survived by her special pet, Tiny, who she loved very much.

She was a member of the Bar Creek Holiness Church.

In addition to her parents, Toleman and Martha, Flora is preceded in death by her husband Robert Bowling and her daughter, Martha Sizemore and the following brothers and sisters, Sam Hubbard, JR Hubbard, Ella Lee, Pearl Bowling, Mary Bowling, Allie Hubbard, Joe Hubbard and George Hubbard.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 27th at the Bar Creek Holiness Church with Bob Estep, Henry Lloyd Deaton, Phillip Profit, Troy Hubbard and George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 5:00 PM on Friday, May 26th at Bar Creek Holiness Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

