Obituary for Flora Bray Hoskins

Flora Bray Hoskins, 95, of London, KY, passed away Thursday, July 13th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Flora was born in Stinnett, KY on April 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Dora (Mosley) and Robert Bray.

Flora is survived by two daughters, Jewel Dene Stewart (Carl) and Berniedene Stewart (Kenneth), both of Indianapolis, IN.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren

In addition to her parents, Robert and Dora Bray, Flora is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Hoskins, her son Homer Hoskins and by these brothers and sisters: Sherman Bray, Dennis Bray, Millard Bray, Burley Bray, Pete Bray, Laura Morgan, America Roberts and Leonard Bray.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 16th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Buford Hooker and James Ruth officiating. Burial will follow at the Mosley Cemetery in Big Creek, KY

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Saturday, July 15th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.