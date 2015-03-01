Obituary for Floyd West, Jr.

By

Floyd West, Jr. 84 died Wednesday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Goose Rock Cemetery

Visitation Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Floyd West, Jr., 84, passed away Wednesday, April 26th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents Floyd West, Sr. and Ola Young West, his wife Eva Wagers West, his son Anthony West, his brother Russell West and his half brother Harvey West Floyd is survived by his son Michael West and wife Deborah of Big Creek.

He is also survived by one brother Phillip West and wife Thelma of Big Creek, one sister Brenda Sue Phillips and husband Carl Ray of Big Creek and one sister Margaret Adams of Harriman, Tn. He is also survived by a very special friend, Diana Gross of McKee, KY.

He is also survived by the following grandchildren Joshua West and Jordan West of Big Creek, Jarrod West of London and Anthony Bryan West of Lexington, KY and his great granddaughter Breanna Amelunke of Lexington, KY, and by a host of nieces and nephews.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 29th at Britton Funeral Home, with Charles Raleigh and Tim Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Friday, April 28th at Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Floyd-West-Jr