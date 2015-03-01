Obituary for Ford Stidham
Ford Stidham died Monday
Funeral 3 PM Friday
Britton Funeral Home
Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens
Visitation Thursday
Britton Funeral Home .
Ford Stidham, 91, of Manchester, passed away Monday, March 20th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Ford was born in Oneida, KY on December 31, 1925, a son of the late Easter (Burns) and Hugh Stidham.
Ford is preceded in death by his wife America (Henson) Stidham, his parents Easter and Hugh Stidham and by his son-in-law William Loughran.
Ford is survived by four daughters, Evelyn Loughran of New Palestine, IN; Mary Belle Hale and husband Lanse of Cromwell, KY; Judy Stidham, of Manchester, KY; Martha Stidham, of Manchester, KY.
Ford is also survived by two sisters, Mary Devers, of Frankfort, KY; Martha Enix, of Murray, KY.
Service will be held 3:00 PM on Friday, March 24th at Britton Funeral Home with Charlie Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 23rd at Britton Funeral Home .
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Ford-Stidham