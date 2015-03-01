Obituary for Ford Stidham

By

Ford Stidham died Monday

Funeral 3 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Thursday

Britton Funeral Home .

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Ford Stidham, 91, of Manchester, passed away Monday, March 20th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Ford was born in Oneida, KY on December 31, 1925, a son of the late Easter (Burns) and Hugh Stidham.

Ford is preceded in death by his wife America (Henson) Stidham, his parents Easter and Hugh Stidham and by his son-in-law William Loughran.

Ford is survived by four daughters, Evelyn Loughran of New Palestine, IN; Mary Belle Hale and husband Lanse of Cromwell, KY; Judy Stidham, of Manchester, KY; Martha Stidham, of Manchester, KY.

Ford is also survived by two sisters, Mary Devers, of Frankfort, KY; Martha Enix, of Murray, KY.

Service will be held 3:00 PM on Friday, March 24th at Britton Funeral Home with Charlie Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 23rd at Britton Funeral Home .

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com/obituaries/Ford-Stidham