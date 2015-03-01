Obituary for Forster Spurlock

By

Forster Spurlock Jr., age 59, of Oneida, passed away Friday February 16th, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

He is survived by the following children: Michael Spurlock and wife Holly, Goose Rock, Jennifer Wells, Confluence, KY, and Whitney Evans and husband Jason, Middlesboro, KY.

He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Larry Spurlock, Lonnie Spurlock, John Spurlock, Elvia Spurlock, Mary Hoskins, Juletta Harris, Patricia Hensley, Joyce Lane Hart, and Paulene Bowling, as well as three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fultz, Jason Fultz, and Micah Raleigh Spurlock.

He is preceded in death by his parents Forster and Annie Spurlock, two brothers Gerald Spurlock and Paul Spurlock, and two sisters Sophie Hensley, and Irene Davidson.

The funeral service for Forster Spurlock Jr, will be held 3 PM Monday February 19th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Anthony Jordan and Lonnie Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow in the Irvin Hill Cemetery at Oneida. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday February 18th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.