Obituary for Fred Collins

Fred Collins, 73, of Manchester passed away Saturday March 3rd, 2018 at his home.

He is survived by his wife Susie Collins, Manchester, one son Charles Collins and wife Patricia, Richmond IN, and one daughter Angela Adkins and husband David, Paducah, KY.

He is also survived by one sister Vonda Smith Corum and husband Ronnie, and two brothers Alfred Collins and wife Jo, and James Douglas Smith and wife Brenda, all of Manchester, two grandchildren, Dakota Collins and Sydney Adkins, two uncles Ted and Frank Roland, and one aunt Sue Brown.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mona Woods Collins, his son Freddie Wayne Collins, his parents Charlie and Verda Mae Collins, and his stepfather William Bill Smith.

The funeral service for Fred will be held 2 PM Wednesday March 7th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Charlie Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Collins Cemetery at Greenbriar. Visitation will be after 6 PM Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.